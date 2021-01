Senior defensive lineman AJ Tappa was a force for Pleasant Valley this season, helping the Spartans to a 10-1 record and a trip to the state semi finals game in Cedar Falls. Now AJ is getting one more chance to represent Spartan nation, this time in the Iowa Shrine All-Star football game.

Not only is AJ Tappa getting a chance to play with the best of the best in the state of Iowa, but AJ is also getting a chance to honor his biggest fan, his uncle Jimmy Tappa. Jimmy, has cerebral palsy and was a patient at Shriners hospital growing up, endured countless surgeries in his legs.