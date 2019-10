Dozens flocked to the TBK Bank Sports Complex to see if they have what it takes to become a Quad City Steamwheeler.

These tryouts, these are always great to see what kind of local talent we’ve got,” said Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross. “You’ve got some guys that leave to go to college and come back and want to play some football still. That’s an important part to us. We’d like to try and have as many local talent on our team as possible.”