The Sterling Golden Warriors now sit at 8-0 (6-0) after their 49-13 win over the United Township Panthers.

Sterling’s running game once again led the way for the Golden Warrior offense. David Tessmann found himself in the end zone 5 times for Sterling’s ground attack.

Sterling will look to complete their perfect regular season next week at Galesburg.

The Panthers hope to end their season on a positive note in East Moline against Geneseo.