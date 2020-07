Steve Schafer, a member of the 2001 Class at Augustana, will return to the hardwood at the Carver Center, this time as the Men’s Head Basketball Coach. He’s wasting no time getting his game plan ready for whenever play resumes.

“I want to be the best half-court defensive team in the country,” said Schafer. “Augustana has been that type of team the past 21 years. That won’t change.”

Schafer is taking over head coaching duties from his former coach, Grey Giovanine.