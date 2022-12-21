Two games scheduled this week have been postponed, the Quad City Storm announced Wednesday.

The Storm’s games against the Vermilion County Bobcats scheduled for Thursday and Friday won’t be played due to the unsafe travel conditions expected to accompany the incoming winter storm.

“We are incredibly disappointed for our players and fans,” said Storm President Brian Rothenberger. “Our team was incredibly hungry to get on the ice this weekend and head into holiday break with four points and I know Radar’s birthday and seeing Santa is always the highlight of the year for so many of our young fans. We will be doing everything in our power to make sure these games are even bigger and better when they take place later in the season.”

The Storm said the SPHL “mandated the postponement” and that tickets will be honored on the rescheduled game dates.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena January 6, 7 and 8 to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen.