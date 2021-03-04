Storm host different kind of ‘chuck a puck’

No hockey on the ice didn’t stop the Quad City Storm from hosting one of its familiar fundraisers.

You’ve seen the “chuck a puck” if you’ve gone to a game.

Fans normally buy foam pucks at games and throw them at targets on the ice to win a variety of different prizes.

Wednesday’s chuck a puck event took place mostly online because of the pandemic.

Storm President Brian Rothenberger said it’s a great way to give back and stay connected with the fans.

“No season this year, but it’s still the 25th anniversary of hockey coming to the Quad Cities, so we’ve been doing a lot of social media interviewing former players,” Rothenberger said of the event benefiting the Trinity Health Foundation. “They’ve been the presenting sponsor of that, so we wanted to find a way to give back to them, raising some money for them and continuing our partnership into next season come October.”

The event collected almost $1,500 for the foundation.