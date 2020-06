Tennis player Nicholas Patrick making things happen at an early age

MEET NICHOLAS PATRICK — HE’S TAKING THE QUAD CITY TENNIS SCENE BY STORM…

“EVER SENSE A YOUNG AGE I’VE ALWAYS HAD A PASSION FOR IT, NEVER STOPPED, IT ONLY JUST GREW, GREW AND GREW AS I GOT BETTER, YEAH I’M JUST ENJOYING IT.”

NICHOLAS HAS ALREADY RANKED AS HIGH AS 8TH IN THE U.S. IN THE 12-AND UNDER CIRCUT — ALONG WITH PLACING 32ND IN THE WORLD AT A INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT.

“HE DID REALLY WELL THERE WINNING A FEW ROUNDS, IN WHAT’S CALLED THE ORANGE BOWL. IT’S LIKE THE TOP LEVEL JUNIOR TOURNAMENT, THAT EVERYBODY WOULD LIKE THE OPPERTUNITY TO PLAY FOR.”

BUT NOW SINCE HE TURNED 13 — HE HAS TO PLAY 14-AND UNDER — A CHALLENGE HE’S LOOKING FORWARD TOO.

“I LOVE PLAYING OLDER KIDS, THERE’S NO PRESSURE, I’M RELAXED, I FEEL FREE TO PLAY HOW I WANT.”

NICHOLAS’ DAD — DAN PATRICK — A TENNIS PRO IN BETTENDORF — KNOWS HIS SON HAS THE TALENT TO GO FAR.

“HE’S UP THERE, AS FAR AS WHAT I’VE COACHED, HE’S DONE A GOOD JOB WITH BEING ABLE TO STAY UP WITH PRETTY MUCH THE BEST PLAYERS IN THE QUAD CITIES.”

NICHOLAS PROVING HE’S ONE OF THE TOP PLAYERS IN THE NATION — ALL WITH HIS FAMILY BY HIS SIDE.

“AS A PARENT YOU REALLY LEARN HOW SOME CHARACTERISTICS THAT YOU’VE NEVER REALLY KNOWN ABOUT YOURSELF UNTIL YOU’VE SEEN YOUR OWN CHILD.”

THO NICHOLAS IS CLIMBING THE RANKS IN TENNIS WORLD — HE STILL HAS A LOT TO PROVE ON THE COURT

BUT HE’S MAKING AN IMPACT CLOSE TO HOME — 9-YEAR-OLD — LEA PATRICK — HAS ALWAYS LOOKED UP TO HER OLDER BROTHER. HE’S THE REASON WHY SHE STARTED PLAYING TENNIS.

“WHEN I SAW MY BROTHER AND MY DAY HITTING ALL THE TIME, I THOUGHT IT WAS REALLY FUN, SO I TRIED IT AND IT WAS REALLY FUN.”

NO MATTER HOW BIG OF A STAR NICHOLAS BECOMES, HE KNOWS HE’S A ROLEMODLE FOR LEA

“HE’S JUST REALLY GOOD AND I WANT TO ALWAYS BE LIKE HIM.”

“I’M PROUD, IT MAKES ME FEEL LIKE I’M A GOOD ROLEMODLE, TRY TO DO A GOOD JOB, LEAD HER IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.”

SO FOR A YOUNG MAN WITH SUCH A BRIGHT FUTURE IN THE WORLD OF TENNIS — NICHOLAS KNOWS IT’S NOT ALWAYS ABOUT WINS AND LOSSES — FOR HIM IT’S ABOUT THE EXAMPLE HE SETS FOR THOSE WHO ARE WATCHING — LIKE HIS LITTLE SISTER LEA–