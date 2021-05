On Wednesday, Local morning radio personalities Dwyer & Michaels of 97X are hosted a Celebrity Pinewood Derby at the Rock-n-Roll Mansion. The event will benefit local Council Cub Scout programs.

Several celebrities with ties to the Quad-Cities and Iowa are participating including: Pat Miletich, Pat Angerer, Jake Gervase, Tavian Banks, Kasey Kahne, Allen Lazard, Johnny Lujack, and Tim Dwight.