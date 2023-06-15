The Clinton LumberKings (10-4) defeat the Danville Dans (5-8) 9-3 at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday night.

The LumberKings extend their win streak to 5 games thanks to a 4-0 home stand that featured two 2-game series sweeps against the Burlington Bees and the Danville Dans.

Clinton scored first in the bottom of the third on a RBI single by Tucker Burkhart and a three-run homerun by Parker Shupe to lead 4-0. This would be Shupe’s second home run in four games with his last home run coming on Sunday against the Bees in the form of a grand slam.

The Dans scored in the top of the fourth on a RBI double by Nate Chester and an RBI ground out to cut the lead in half 4-2.

The LumberKings would score again in the fourth on a RBI double by Connor Giusti to take a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Clinton would score again on a RBI double by Max Holy, he would also score in the inning on a balk. The final run of the inning would be score on a RBI fielder’s choice by Paul Schuyler III to make it 8-2.

Clinton would score once more in the bottom of the eighth on a failed pick off attempt that would score Brandon Vlcko on an error by Danville’s pitcher to take a 9-2 lead.

Danville would manage one last run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch to make it 9-3 but were unable to score any more runs.

Matt Irvine, Clinton’s starter, would make his second appearance and his first start of the 2023 season and earn his first win. He would allow four hits, two runs, all earned, three walks and three strikeouts in his five innings of work.

Caleb Pittman, Danville’s starter, earned his second loss of the season allowing five hits, five runs, three earned allowing a walk, strike out and the three-run homer.

The LumberKings hit the road for a 6 game road trip with stops in Lafayette, IN, Chillicothe, OH and Johnstown, PA before returning home on June 23, to play the Lafayette Aviators.