The love of running keeps this Moline woman on the move

FOR — TRACI CORWIN — IT’S EASY TO SEE SHE HAS A PASSION FOR RUNNING.

(NAT POP)

“ONCE I START MY RUNNING AND MY MUSIC STARTS AND I’M OUT THERE, I ALMOST DON’T WANT TO QUIT. IT JUST TRULY MAKES ME HAPPY, IT’S WHAT I LOVE DOING.”

FOR THE PAST 30 PLUS YEARS — CORWIN — HAS BEEN PUTTING RUBBER TO ROAD .

“I DID GET THE RUNNERS HIGH, AND ONCE I GOT THAT I WAS HOOKED, I JUST KEPT CHALLENGING MYSELF, MOSTLY BECAUSE IT WAS A STRESS RELIEF, AND THAT IT WAS MINE, AND I OWN IT GOOD OR BAD.”

BE THAT IF IT IS A GOOD OR BAD DAY FOR CORWIN — THE OUTCOME REMAINS THE SAME FOR HER WHEN SHE FINISHES A RUN.

“YOU FEEL KIND OF INVINCIBLE, LIKE YOU CAN REALLY ACCOMPLISH ANYTHING.”

AND THAT FEELING IS WHAT LEAD CORWIN TO UP HER GAME AND TRY HER HAND AT RUNNING MARATHONS — INCLUDING TWO THIS PAST YEAR

“SO WHEN YOU FINALLY ACCOMPLISH THEM…. I AM PROUD OF MYSELF.”

BUT IT’S NOT JUST THE RUNNING THAT MOTIVATES HER — IT’S WHO’S IN THE CROWED — HER FAMILY.

“HAVING PEOPLE SUPPORT YOU THROUGH OUT THE WHOLE RACE THE BIGGEST THING OF ALL.”

WHEN CORWIN RAN THE DES MOINES MARATHON THIS PAST YEAR — THERE WAS NO BIGGER REWARD THAN TO HAVE HER SON — BRONSON — CHEERING HER ON

“I WILL NEVER FORGET IT, IN FACT IT WAS LIFE CHANGING, AND THAT PROBABLY SOUND PRETTY DRAMATIC, BUT IT WAS LIFE CHANGING TO HAVE HIM IN THAT MOMENT THAT WE SHARED.. IT WAS LIFE CHANGING.”

NOW WITH SEVEN MARATHON’S UNDER HER BELT — CORWIN IS LOOKING TO TRY SOMETHING NEW.

“I’M THINKING ABOUT A TRIATHLON, I’M INTRIGUED NOW. I THINK THE MARATHON NOT BEING SO INTIMIDATED BY IT TOOK ME TO A …. WELL WHY NOT.”

WITH A NEW CHALLENGE — COMES NEW OBSTACLES — BUT FOR CORWIN — NO MATTER THE OUTCOME — HER LOVE OF RUNNING WILL REMAIN