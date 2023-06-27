The QC Strikers Warriors are nationals-bound! Vibrant had a send-off pep rally in support of the U15 boys team as it heads to the 2023 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Wichita, Kansas.

On Tuesday, June 27th at 5:30pm,Vibrant – who sponsors QC Strikers Youth Soccer – will host a reception at the company’s headquarters at 6600 44th Ave in Moline, IL. The event will celebrate the success of the Warriors’ regular season and the honor of representing the state of Iowa at the prestigious youth soccer event.

For the third consecutive season, the Warriors competed at the President’s Cup Midwest Regionals. After advancing to the Semifinals in West Chester Township, OH, the Iowa boys took down the KS Rush Wichita to claim a championship game berth. They ended the week with a runner-up finish, and a hard-earned trip to Nationals. They’ll join an exclusive club of qualifiers in Kansas where the U15 teams from across the nation will have a chance to become this year’s Presidents Cup champion.

“It’s so important for us to invest in and celebrate our community. The QC Strikers do a great job of supporting young athletes and their families in this area, and we want to make sure their competitive efforts are recognized,” Matt McCombs, Vibrant’s President and CEO said. “Earning a trip to nationals is such a special opportunity, and we’re thrilled to send them off with a party in their honor. On behalf of all of us at Vibrant, congratulations to the QC Strikers U15 team on a fantastic season and good luck at Nationals!”