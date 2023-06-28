To run long distances like The Bix or Firecracker Run, preparation is a major key and it starts with injury prevention. Rock Valley physical therapist Emiley Brand says there are a few ways to do just that.

“Cross training a couple days or a week. Making sure you’re doing a few different other activities outside of running would be really helpful for that type of thing,” Brand said. “I would say it’s an important part of your program to build before you start ramping up your miles in addition to doing it while you’re ramping up your miles as well.

Another big factor is being comfortable. Tim Hyde from Running Wild says it’s about trying out many different options before finding the right fit.

The big rave recently is carbon fiber shoes and their impact on performance. How it’s changing how we see footwear as a toolkit more or less than a multitool,” Hyde said. In years prior, you would have a racing shoe and then a shoe that would do everything for you. Now you have shows with really specific jobs. That helps us dial in performance but also recovery and the whole running process and how it works with it.”

Most runners start hitting a wall at the 18 to 20 mile mark. It probably has to do with your nutrition plan says University of Iowa nutritionist Becca Mallon. To prevent it from happening, Mallon says to start your plan during training.

“The two biggest things I recommend for runners are fluids and carbohydrates before your training runs so 30 to 60 minutes before that run and then having a carb plus protein with in 60 minutes of finishing your run,” Mallon said. “What that’s going to do is help you repair and recover your muscles.

Follow these tips and you’ll find the keys to more running success next month.