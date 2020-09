The Burlington Grayhounds picked up their first win of the season. A narrow 16-15 win with the difference being a safety in the 4th quarter. Coaches will take a win any way they can get it and coach Jim Krekel says this feels great.

"It's absolute elation. High School Football games are hard to win. That was proven tonight, but you know we felt like our last two games we got hardened up a little bit."