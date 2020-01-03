Top sports stories of 2019

Here are the most popular sports stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2019 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.
Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers and we look forward to you joining us even more in 2020.
Top sports stories*
- Faith and family: Loss inspires a basketball star’s journey back home
- North Scott Signing day event
- Newman tops Fulton to finish 8-1
- 14 Spartans commit to college programs
- City of Rock Island announces NFL Draft event plans
- Mike Morrissey staying at Moline to coach football, teach
- Fox 18 Sports Sunday Part 1: Annawan-Wethersfield
- Rocky’s Wilson dedicating season to mom
- Davenport North Football rolls to a 37-0 win over Central
- River Bandits forced to move series to Peoria
*This list does not include Hawkeye Headquarters stories. You can find that Top 10 here.