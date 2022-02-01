One of college football’s most wholesome traditions, Iowa’s Kid Captain, is will be back for a 13th season in 2022, and the Stead Family Children’s Hospital is looking for nominations.

The partnership between the Children’s Hospital and the Hawkeyes features stories of strength, courage, and inspiration from current or former pediatric patients.

This season featured two incredible stories from the QCA. Bridgette Bissell from Muscatine was the Kid Captain for the game at Northwestern, and Ayden Gendreau received the honor against Purdue.

Bridgette spent 100 days in neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely at just 1.5 pounds. She spent plenty of time in Iowa city dealing with the long-term health effects, including back in 2019, with complications from Crohn’s disease. Not the best of circumstances, but Bridget focused on the positive side of all her hospital visits.

Ayden was airlifted to Iowa City the day after he was born because of a heart defect. He was later diagnosed with VACTERL syndrome. He had his first surgery at just a week old, going in for another one every six months until he was six-years-old. He had his last major operation in December. Through it all, his mom, Patsy, sees the compassion he has for other every day.

“Whenever he meets someone or sees his friends or his family, he’s got to go up and give them a hug,” she said. “He likes to make everybody feel like they matter.”

All Kid Captains receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.

Nominations for next year are open until Mar. 20. Any child 18 and younger is eligible. Only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child.

You can nominate your child here.