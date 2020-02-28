Vikings head into unfamiliar territory this weekend in a rather familiar setting

This weekend the Augustana Vikings will be heading into Naperville, Illinois for CCIW basketball. While they visit North Central College at least once a year, this weekend is unfamiliar territory for the Vikings.

Heading into this season, Augustana College has hosted the CCIW Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament in four of the last five years. The only time it hasn’t been in Rock Island since 2015 was in 2017, when it was hosted by Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin (The Vikings suffered a 69-64 loss in the championship game against North Central). While the Vikings roll into this weekend confident in themselves and their ability to walk away as conference champions yet again, staying at home could have been a welcoming advantage.

The home cooking at the Carver Center has always treated the Vikings well. Augustana is 507-188 all-time at the Carver Center, which includes a 77-13 record since the 2014-2015 season. During the seasons that Augustana has hosted the CCIW conference tournament, they’ve finished top four in attendance for NCAA Division III Basketball, including finishing second in the 2015-2016 season. However, it’s not just during the regular season that the Carver Crazies turn out. During the 2016 CCIW Conference Tournament, the Carver Center saw 84,028 people walk through their doors over the course of 8 games, which is the most the CCIW has ever seen for a conference tournament. Having that wave of support on your home court during playoff basketball can be the make or break for some teams.

This weekend is set to be an exciting one in Naperville as the top teams of the CCIW come together to fight for the chance to be crowned champions (and a bid to the NCAA Division III National Tournament). Augustana comes into the weekend as the #2 seed in the CCIW and will square off on Friday against the #3 seed, Illinois Wesleyan. The Vikings fell to the Titans at home back in December in an overtime thriller, but more recently came away with a 78-64 win at Illinois Wesleyan. Three-point shooting dictated both of those outcomes to a degree. In the earlier match-up the Vikings only shot 24% from beyond the arc, while the Titans hit 55% of their attempts. In the second game between the two CCIW rivals, Illinois Wesleyan was held to 11% on three-point attempts, while Augustana knocked down half of their looks.

Top-ranked seed North Central will play Elmhurst tomorrow after the Titans vs. Vikings game. The winner of those two match-ups will play for the championship on Saturday at North Central.