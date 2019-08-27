Vikings hoping experience will lead to success in 2019

Augustana returns several key players in 2019, including seniors along the offensive line and skill positions.

“It’ll just be nice and comforting to know during tough times in the season we can rely on our experience to kind of get us over some humps,” said senior quarterback Zach Fuller. “And we have a bunch of leaders on this team, not just the captains. The whole senior class are kinf od looked up as leaders and has taken the younger kids under their wing.”

Senior center Matt McKay says the familiarity along the line has made for a smooth training camp this summer.

“There’s a lot of comfort all around and I think that helps with the trust and communication. Our communication, I think, is head and shoulders above where I’ve seen it in the past and it only gets better day by day. And I think that’s the biggest thing for us.”

“I just think we’re all confident in what we can do,” added senior linebacker Luke Sawicki, who led the CCIW in tackles for loss per game in 2018. “Kind of the motto is ‘why not us and why not now.’ So we’re all kind of ready to take a big step.”

“We’ve got a lot of players back that have a lot of snaps under their belt,” head coach Steve Bell said. “And I always say that experience trumps everything…and it pays dividends when it comes down to crunch time. So that’s what we’re banking on is that the relationship part of it and the work ethic together. And it’s all together. It’s a great group, they love each other big time, so we hope to see it pay off here on the field.”

Augustana opens up the season hositng Coe College on Saturday, September 7.