

Vince Fillipp named head football coach at St. Ambrose University

Vince Fillipp, the architect of the highly-ranked Fighting Bee defense, today has been named the 22nd Head Football Coach at St. Ambrose University. He replaces Mike Magistrelli, who resigned in December to pursue professional opportunities outside coaching.

Fillipp, from Cary, Ill., has spent 13 seasons as part of the St. Ambrose football program, including four years as a player. He has served as the SAU Defensive Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator since 2017, and added the title of Associate Head Coach in August 2021.

“I am extremely honored and proud to be the next head coach of St. Ambrose University,” Fillipp said. “It has been a dream of mine ever since I started coaching to become a head coach, and to be able to do it at my alma mater is extremely rewarding.”

This season, Fillipp’s Bees led the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) Midwest League in both sacks (34) and takeaways (23). They led the league in total defense, rushing defense, scoring defense and sacks in 2019. Over the last five seasons, Fillipp coached a pair of SAU All-Americans in defensive ends Chris Overton (2017) and Bernard Buhake (2020), and the 2019 MSFA Defensive Player of the Year in defensive back Jeremiah Jackson Sr.