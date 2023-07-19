Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will hold two demolition derbies this weekend at two Quad City county fairs.

(Murdock Motorsports Photography)

On Saturday, July 22, at the Rock Island County Fair in East Moline, some of the best drivers in the Midwest will collide fighting for guaranteed payouts, trophies and points in the 2023 Viola Boyz Points Series!

Pits open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Pit passes are $30. For grandstand admission information, visit here.

Power Wheels for Kids will run after the National Anthem, followed by 18 & Under Youth Compact Class and additional classes.

(Murdock Motorsports Photography)

Then on Sunday, July 23, at the Clinton County Fair in DeWitt, the second demo of the weekend will be held. Drivers will battle for guaranteed payouts, trophies, points in the 2023 Viola Boyz Points Series and also the distinction of winning King of the Hill.

Pits open at 3 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. Pit passes are $30. For grandstand admission information, visit here.

Power Wheels for Kids will run after the National Anthem, followed by 18 & Under Youth Compact Class and additional classes.

Build rules for Viola Boyz Demolition Derbies are here.