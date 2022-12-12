The Western Illinois women host St. Xavier at 5:30 p.m. while the men take on Eureka College at 7:30 p.m.

“We are excited to bring Leatherneck Basketball to the Quad Cities,” said Director of Athletics Paul A. Bubb. “This is a great opportunity to reach out to our students, as well as alumni, parents and friends who live here as well as attend Western Illinois University on the Quad Cities campus. We are all Leathernecks.”

The press conference will talk about the upcoming games as well as future Leatherneck athletic contests and events in the Quad Cities in partnership with the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus.

“Looking to the future, not only are we planning to play basketball here at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, but also how we can bring other teams, such as softball and baseball, to the Quad Cities,” said Bubb. “There are outstanding facilities and sport fans here and we want to make certain they feel a part of the Leatherneck program.”

Along with the trip to Moline, Western Illinois University is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Sports Management Program.