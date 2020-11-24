White Sox game at Field of Dreams rescheduled

New York Yankees will be opponent for 1st MLB game in Iowa on August 12

by: AP

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, an Iowa flag waves in the wind over the field at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on August 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last August 13.

When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on August 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

