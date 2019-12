Burlington Bees General Manager Kim Parker received the 43rd Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award on Monday at the Baseball Winter Meetings Awards Luncheon in San Diego.

"I am beyond grateful for this award as there are so many outstanding and gifted women in baseball. I am sincerely humbled to receive this honor," said Parker. "I'm genuinely blessed to be a part of the Minor League Baseball family, and I can't thank everyone with the Burlington Bees and my family enough for their support and help in receiving this prestigious award. Also, a special thanks to my dad, Chuck Brockett, for instilling the passion, drive and love of baseball in me at such a young age."