Will Carius to play at Western Illinois

“I ALWAYS FIGURED I WOULD PICK ONE SCHOOL AND BE THERE FOR FOUR YEARS AND IT WOULD BE JUST LIKE THE NORMAL STEREO TYPICAL COLLEGE EXPERIENCE.”

IT’S BEEN FAR FROM NORMAL FOR WILL CARIUS — IT’S BEEN A WILD RIDE OVER HIS COLLEGE BASKETBALL CAREER …

“IT’S BEEN A HARD TRANSITION, FROM… GOING … FURTHER AWAY FROM HOME… CLOSER TO HOME… DIFFERENT RESPONSIBILITIES IN BOTH SCENARIOS.”

THE FORMER PLEASANT VALLEY STAR BEGAN HIS CAREER AT DIVISION II NORTHERN MICHIGAN…

BUT AFTER WILL’S MOTHER, ELIZABETH PASSED AWAY — HE DECIDED TO TRANSFER TO DIVISON III — MONMOUTH COLLEGE TO BE CLOSER TO FAMILY.

“WITH MY DAD BEING NEW TO BEING A SINGLE PARENT WITH THE PASSING OF MY MOM, I REALLY WANTED TO BE THERE TO HELP SUPPORT HIM AND HELP SUPPORT MY BROTHER AND SISTERS AS WELL.”

FOR CARIUS THE SUPPORT HE GAVE HIS FAMILY WAS SOMETHING HE FOUND HE NEEDED IN RETURN.

“THE COMFORT OF BEING CLOSE TO HOME, THE COMFORT OF BEING CLOSE TO YOUR FAMILY, CLOSE TO THAT LIFE LINE THAT YOU HAVE WHEN EVER YOU NEED IT.”

AND THAT SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT HE GOT FROM HIS FAMILY OFF THE COURT — STARTED TO SHOW ON IT..

CARIUS QUICKLY BECAME ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS IN THE COUNTRY PLAYING FOR THE SCOTS

“I HAD ALWAYS DREAMS ABOUT WHEN I WAS LITTLE GETTING TO PLAY IN COLLEGE AND HAVE BEEN GAMES LIKE I DID MY JUNIOR YEAR.”

THE 6-FOOT-7 FORWARD NOT ONLY WAS NAMED ALL-AMERICAN HIS JUNIOR YEAR — BUT SET THE SINGLE-SEASON SCORING RECORD FOR MONMOUTH COLLEGE ON TOP OF THE MOST POINTS SCORED IN A GAME WITH 62….

“IT REALLY FULL FILLED SOME OF THOSE GOALS THAT I HAD SET FOR MY SELF, AND SOME I DIDN’T EVEN COULD ACHEIVE, OR WERE POSSIBLE.”

PAVING THE WAY FOR A MONSTER SENIOR SEASON AT MONMOUTH COLLEGE

CARIUS — WILLING THE SCOTTS TO A 6-0 START — THEIR BEST IN DECADES.

“IT STARTED OFF WITH OUT A HITCH HONESTLY, STARED OFF WHERE WE LEFT OFF MY JUNIOR YEAR.”

AVG. OVER 27 POINTS A GAME — SEEMED LIKE EVERYTHING WAS FALLING INTO PLACE…

BUT CARIUS’ SENIOR YEAR WAS QUICKLY CUT SHORT WHEN HE TORE HIS MENISCUS IN THE 6TH GAME OF THE SEASON — ENDING HIS SEASON AT MONMOUTH COLLEGE

“I MEAN IT WAS STRESSFUL BECAUSE I KNOW IT WAS MY SENIOR YEAR AND EVERYONE WANTS TO HAVE A GREAT FINAL YEAR.”

LUCKILY CARIUS HADN’T PLAYED MORE THAN SIX GAMES — WHICH IS THE NCAA CUT-OFF TO BE GRANTED AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY — SO NOW CARIUS GETS ONE MORE CHANCE TO PLAY HIS SENIOR YEAR.

“IT’S A BIG SENSE OF RELIEF WHEN I GOT THAT BACK SAYING I COULD HAVE MY YEAR BACK. I’M JUST HAPPY TO HAVE THIS SECOND CHANCE AND LOOKING TO MAKE THE BEST OF IT.”

AND THROUGH THIS SECOND CHANCE — CARIUS HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE MONMOUTH COLLEGE — WHERE WITH IN JUST AN HOUR OF POSTING HIS DECICTION ON TWITTER — HE STARTED RECEIVING CALLS FROM COLLEGE COACHES — TRYING TO GET HIM TO COME AND PLAY FOR THEM.

“I WAS ACTUALLY REALLY SUPRISED. I DIDN’T EXPECT THE ATTENTION THAT IT DREW.”

OVER 20 SCHOOLS WANTED CARIUS TO BRING HIS TALENTS TO THEIR CAMPUS — BUT IN THE END HE DECIDED TO CONTINUE TO STAY CLOSE TO HOME AND CHOSE WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY. — WHERE HE WILL GET TO FINALLY LIVE OUT A DREAM OF PLAYING DIVISON I BASKETBALL.

“I MEAN EVER SINCE I WAS LITTLE IT WAS MY GOAL TO DO, I THINK IT WILL HELP PROPEL ME AND REALLY KICK IN MY COMPETIVE ATTITUDE AND JUST BE READY TO PLAY AS HARD AS I CAN FOR THIS LAST YEAR .”

COMPLETING THE HAT TRICK OF PLAYING AT EVERY LEVEL OF THE NCAA — D-III… D-II… AND FINALLY PLAYING D-I…. BEING ABLE TO SHOW EVERYONE HE BELONGS AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.

“REALLY SHOWING WHAT I CAN DO AT THE DIVISON I LEVEL, SHOWING WHAT I THOUGH I COULD DO THE WHOLE TIME.”