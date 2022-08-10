DAVENPORT

When the Davenport Speedway returns to action on Friday, Aug. 12, it will be with a full night of racing.

The event will be highlighted by the Lucas Oil MLRA super late models and the Ronnie Weedon Memorial for IMCA Modifieds, a news release says. This is the ninth time in series history that the MLRA stars and cars have appeared at Davenport. It is the fifth time the Weedon Memorial has run here.

Support classes will be IMCA Late Models, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Street Stocks, and the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m. Hot laps will be at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow. Grandstand tickets are $20 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and ages 4 and under are free. Pit passes are $35. Pit passes for kids are $20. The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport.

LUCAS OIL MLRA HISTORY AT DAVENPORT SPEEDWAY

MAQUOKETA

Late Model Racing will return to Maquoketa Speedway Saturday, Aug. 13, when the Lucas Oil MLRA series visits the Jackson County Fairgrounds racetrack for the fourth time in series history.

This event is the final stop on a three-race swing through Eastern Iowa. Past MLRA winners at Maquoketa are Travis Dickes (2013), Chris Simpson (2020), and Tony Jackson Jr. (2021).

Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, and INEX Legends.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for the Lucas Oil MLRA series race at Maquoketa are $20 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and ages 4 and under are free. Pit passes are $35.

The Maquoketa Speedway at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, on East Quarry Street in Maquoketa, Iowa.