LumberKings beat River Bandits 8-3

CLINTON, Iowa - The LumberKings got off to a 4-0 lead after two innings against the River Bandits and never looked back.

The 8-3 victory for Clinton gave the LumberKing's Randy Bell his third win on the season as the River Bandit's Leovanny Rodriguez tallied his seventh loss.

This was the first game of a three game series. These teams face off again tomorrow night at 6:30.