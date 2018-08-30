Sports

LumberKings beat River Bandits 8-3

Clinton beats the Quad Cities 8-3

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:16 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:16 PM CDT

CLINTON, Iowa - The LumberKings got off to a 4-0 lead after two innings against the River Bandits and never looked back. 

The 8-3 victory for Clinton gave the LumberKing's Randy Bell his third win on the season as the River Bandit's Leovanny Rodriguez tallied his seventh loss. 

This was the first game of a three game series. These teams face off again tomorrow night at 6:30. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected