LumberKings beat River Bandits 8-3
Clinton beats the Quad Cities 8-3
CLINTON, Iowa - The LumberKings got off to a 4-0 lead after two innings against the River Bandits and never looked back.
The 8-3 victory for Clinton gave the LumberKing's Randy Bell his third win on the season as the River Bandit's Leovanny Rodriguez tallied his seventh loss.
This was the first game of a three game series. These teams face off again tomorrow night at 6:30.
