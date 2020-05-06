LumberKings’ curbside concession service comes with bonus: Bobbleheads

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after retiring the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Clinton LumberKings will be serving up a new side dish Thursday during their curbside concession pickup: Bobbleheads.

Fans can choose one of eight LumberKings’ bobbleheads to be included free with a purchase of $25 or more.

Each order of $25 or more can pick one from the following bobbleheads while supplies last: James Paxton, Edwin Diaz, Kyle Seager, Ketel Marte, Tiajuan Walker, Denny McLain, Solomon Torres or Tyler O’Neill.

Thursday’s menu will include Garbage Pails, BBQ pulled pork sandwich baskets, BBQ pulled pork nachos and more.

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings’ office at 563-242-0727 extension 1. Orders also can be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com and the Lumberkings’ office will call to confirm the order.

Payment must be made over the phone by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid’s playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.