Moline rushed for over four hundred yards and five touchdowns in the 35-28 win over Rock Island at Browning Field.

Senior running back Aboubacar Barry tallied 204 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win.

Kaeden Dreifurst added another 227 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Moline improves to 2-1 (1-0) on the season. Rock Island drops to 1-2 (0-1).