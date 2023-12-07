The match-ups for the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout on January 6th have been announced.

Games at Augustana:

Wilton vs Mercer County 10:45 A.M.

Cal-Wheat vs Abigdon-Avon 12:30 P.M.

Davenport West vs Rock Island 2:30 P.M.

Mediapolis vs Riverdale 4 P.M.

Central DeWitt vs Alleman 6 P.M.

North vs United Township 7:30 P.M.

Games at Wharton:

10 A.M. Clinton vs Rockridge

11:45 A.M. Davenport Central vs Erie-Prophetstown

1:30 P.M. Bettendorf vs Geneseo

3 P.M. North Scott vs Moline

5 P.M. Muscatine vs Sherrard

6:45 P.M. Assumption vs Annawan