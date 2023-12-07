The match-ups for the IHMVCU girls basketball shootout on January 6th have been announced.
Games at Augustana:
Wilton vs Mercer County 10:45 A.M.
Cal-Wheat vs Abigdon-Avon 12:30 P.M.
Davenport West vs Rock Island 2:30 P.M.
Mediapolis vs Riverdale 4 P.M.
Central DeWitt vs Alleman 6 P.M.
North vs United Township 7:30 P.M.
Games at Wharton:
10 A.M. Clinton vs Rockridge
11:45 A.M. Davenport Central vs Erie-Prophetstown
1:30 P.M. Bettendorf vs Geneseo
3 P.M. North Scott vs Moline
5 P.M. Muscatine vs Sherrard
6:45 P.M. Assumption vs Annawan