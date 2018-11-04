Moline football falls to Batavia in second-round

BATAVIA, Ill. - Moline finishes the season 9-2 including its first postseason victory since 2007.

"I think Batavia is a very good football team and they showed that today," said head coach Mike Morrissey. "We did not help ourselves today, but the nice part our kids came out even when we were behind in the 2nd half they kept competing and ultimately that is what we are most proud of."

