The state champion moline maroons already had two division one players. Now there is a third with Grant Welch.



“Everybody goes at their own pace and for me it was just staying the course. Mine wasn’t the same as everyone else but I enjoyed the season,” Welch said. “Never felt rushed or anything. I just let it come to me. Owen and Brock are going to do their thing down at Iowa but me I didn’t know where I was going to go and this just turned out to be the right fit so I’m just happy to be where I’m at today.”



That right fit? The University of Illinois at Chicago out of the horizon league.



“I just want to go in there. Be a sponge and learn as much as I can,” Welch said. “Continue to grow and get better. Win hopefully. Keep building my game.”



Welch goes in as a walk-on knowing nothing is guaranteed, but with the work he’s put in the last four years to be a state champion, he can trust in that.



“I understand that and know it’s going to take a lot of work. Right now, I’m just going to go there and work as hard as I can,” Welch said. “Try to make the other players better in practice. Hopefully at the end of the day, I can get opportunities for my shot. Then I can take it from there.”



Playing that shooter’s role with other playmakers around him, Welch brings that confidence to chi city.



“Trust is what everybody had on this team. It’s what helped us win. At the end of the day we had a lot of fun. I just figured out my role and did it the best I can. I knew my teammates were going to step up. It got us to where we needed to be.”