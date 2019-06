Muskies move to 9-3 in conference play with home sweep of the Falcons

Muscatine kept pace with the conference leaders in the MAC softball race with a doubleheader sweep of Davenport West on Monday, June 24.

Kate Nelson paced the Muskies in the opener with a home run and a double in the 9-1 victory.

Muscatine won the second game 10-0 in five innings.