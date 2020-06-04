NBA to announce restart plan as MLB negotiations stall again

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the players association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors today.

The person says the 22 teams would play eight games near Orlando to determine playoff seeding before the postseason begins there. The Western Conference would have 13 teams heading to Florida, while the East would be represented by nine teams. The 22 teams are those within six games of a playoff spot at this point.

Meanwhile, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that MLB has rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season with no additional salary cuts. The person added that management did not plan to make a counterproposal.

MLB proposed an 82-game schedule last week and further reductions in player salaries as the sport tries to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Management has told the union it had no interest in extending the season into November due to the potential for a second COVID-19 outbreak.

Major League Soccer players have approved a new collective bargaining agreement that will allow for the league to return this summer with a tournament in Florida.

The sides had agreed to a five-year CBA in February but that had not been ratified when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The season was suspended March 12 after just two games because of the pandemic. Details of the Florida tournament were still under consideration, but the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be sheltered at hotels with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.