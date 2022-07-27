By MIKE MCGUIRE for Local 4 News

(July 26, 2022) – The MARS DIRTcar Series invaded Davenport Speedway on Tuesday, to compete in the Hoker 50 for a shot at $10,000. With the top late model drivers in the country on hand, it didn’t take very long for the action to heat up.

Five drivers crushed the track record in qualifying. Devin Moran of Ohio, turned the fastest lap, in a mere 13.333 seconds.

In the main event, the Hoker 50, it was all Hudson O’Neal. The Matinsville, Indiana racer led all 50 laps from the pole, but it was not easy. O’Neal’s victory was his second $10,000 win at Davenport Speedway this month.

Hudson had to fight off the challenges of Mike Marlar, Devin Moran, and Bobby Pierce for the win. Pierce was putting on the pressure in the final fifteen laps. Bobby got to O’Neal’s rear bumper, tried a couple of sliders, but was unable to make the pass for the win. Devin Moran took third ahead of Max Blair. Mike Marlar ran second early in the race, before sliding back to a fifth place finish.

The best local finisher was Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa. He started 20th and finished in seventh place.

MARS DIRTcar Late Model heat race wins went to Moran, O’Neal, Marlar, and Gordy Gundaker. Nick Hoffman won the B-main.

Matt Werner picked up his third straight Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature win. Werner passed Travis Denning on a lap ten restart for the lead and went on to take the victory. Ryan Duhme and Chris Zogg had a dandy battle for third with that spot going to Duhme. Charlie Mohr rounded out the top five.

Jeff Struck Jr. continues to pile up the victories in Koehler Electric Street Stock action. Struck got out to a big lead early, but in the final laps had Rob Henry and Jesse Owen nipping at his rear bumper. Henry would end in second with Owen third. David Brandies and Justin Kay were fourth and fifth respectively.

This was the final race at Davenport Speedway before the Mississippi Valley Fair. Stock car racing action will return to Davenport Speedway on Friday, Aug. 12.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 26, 2022 –

MARS DIRTcar Series

Qualifying: Devin Moran 13.333 seconds (new track record)

Heat #1: 1. Hudson O’Neal; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Boom Briggs; 4. Mason Zeigler; 5. Jeff Massingill;

Heat #2: 1. Mike Marlar; 2. Chris Simpson; 3. Jimmy Owens; 4. Ryan Unzicker; 5. Nick Hoffman;

Heat #3: 1. Devin Moran; 2. Jonathan Davenport; 3. Jeff Larson; 4. Rich Bell; 5. Bob Gardner;

Heat #4: 1. Gordy Gundaker; 2. Max Blair; 3. Jason Feger; 4. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 5. Trevor Gundaker;

Semi #1: 1. Nick Hoffman; 2. Bob Gardner; 3. Dylan Thompson; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Josh Richards;

Feature: 1. Hudson O’Neal; 2. Bobby Pierce; 3. Devin Moran; 4. Max Blair; 5. Mike Marlar; 6. Ryan Unzicker; 7. Justin Kay; 8. Chris Simpson; 9. Jeff Larson; 10. Jason Feger; 11. Nick Hoffman; 12. Josh Richards; 13. Tommy Sheppard Jr.; 14. Trevor Gundaker; 15. Gordy Gundaker; 16. Dylan Thompson; 17. Rich Bell; 18. Bob Gardner; 19. Jonathan Davenport; 20. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 21. Charlie McKenna; 22. Mason Zeigler; 23. Boom Briggs; 24. Jeff Massingill; 25. Jimmy Owens; 26. Jonathan Huston; 27. David Webster; (1-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Charlie Mohr; 3. Brad Dierks; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Bob Dominacki;

Heat #2: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Craig Crawford; 3. Jason Pershy; 4. Dustin Kroening; 5. Ryan Duhme;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Ryan Duhme; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Charlie Mohr; 6. Brad Dierks; 7. Austin Blume; 8. Eric Barnes; 9. Dustin Kroening; 10. Bill Roberts Jr.; 11. Brandon Durbin; 12. Stephan Kammerer; 13. Derek Wilson; 14. Mitch Way; 15. Bob Dominacki; 16. Rob Dominacki; 17. Craig Crawford; 18. Dustin Smith; 19. Jason Pershy;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Rick Hixson; 2. Joe Bonney; 3. Jerry Miles; 4. Justin Kay; 5. David Brandies;

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Landen Chrestensen; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Rob Henry; 5. Daron Oberbroeckling;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr; 2. Rob Henry; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. David Brandies; 5. Justin Kay; 6. Rick Hixson; 7. Joe Bonney; 8. Jerry Miles; 9. Trevor Tucker; 10. Daron Oberbroeckling; 11. Shad Murphy; 12. Alex Pappas; 13. Landen Chrestensen; 14. Jake Lund; 15. Cary Brown; 16. Kody Johnson; (1-DNS)