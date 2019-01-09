New Packers head coach introduced
New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is being introduced by the team at a news conference at Lambeau Field this afternoon.
LIVE: #Packers introduce Head Coach Matt LaFleur at Lambeau Field 🎥 https://t.co/9PQChQb6nB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2019
