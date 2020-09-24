Titans seek 1st 3-0 start since 2008, visit winless Vikings

by: The Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are 2-0 for the first time since 2008, when they started 10-0.

They’re seeking their first victory in four visits to Minnesota since the franchise moved from Houston in 1997.

The Vikings are 0-2 for the first time in seven seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer.

They last began 0-3 in 2013, on their way to a 1-7 start.

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry was the NFL rushing leader in 2019 and currently ranks second with 200 yards.

Minnesota has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL through two weeks.

