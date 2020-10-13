Vikings fall in Seattle again after late 4th-and-inches stop

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks down against the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL football game ends, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Minnesota Vikings overcame an ugly third quarter in Seattle and were inches from putting the game away with 2 minutes to go.

The Seahawks stopped Alexander Mattison on a fourth-down run and responded with a 94-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead with 20 seconds left and beat the Vikings 27-26.

After watching their 13-0 lead vanish after Dalvin Cook left the game with a groin injury, the Vikings delivered a remarkable response to the 21-13 deficit they faced late in the third quarter.

In the end, Russell Wilson left them crushed once again.