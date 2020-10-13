Vikings fall in Seattle again after late 4th-and-inches stop

Vikings

by: DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks down against the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL football game ends, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Minnesota Vikings overcame an ugly third quarter in Seattle and were inches from putting the game away with 2 minutes to go.

The Seahawks stopped Alexander Mattison on a fourth-down run and responded with a 94-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead with 20 seconds left and beat the Vikings 27-26.

After watching their 13-0 lead vanish after Dalvin Cook left the game with a groin injury, the Vikings delivered a remarkable response to the 21-13 deficit they faced late in the third quarter.

In the end, Russell Wilson left them crushed once again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss