Vikings have needs on both lines, but little space under cap

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Vikings made their costliest move yet for salary cap compliance Wednesday by terminating the contract of left tackle Riley Reiff with one year left on it, weakening an offensive line that was already in need of some upgrades.

Though Reiff plays a critical position and 2020 was by most measures the best of his four seasons with the Vikings, cutting him will trim $11.75 million off the team's cap charges. They'll carry $3.2 million in dead money.