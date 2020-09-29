Vikings, Titans suspend activities after three players test positive for COVID-19 Vikings Posted: Sep 29, 2020 / 09:46 AM CDT / Updated: Sep 29, 2020 / 09:46 AM CDT Minnesota Vikings long snapper Austin Cutting (58), left, talks to Tennessee Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley (48) before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding) After the Tennessee Titans had eight tests come back positive for COVID-19, the team — and the Vikings, who they played Sunday — suspended activities on Tuesday. Three Titans tested positive and the other five were Tennessee personnel. NFL statement on the #Vikings and #Titans suspending in-person club activities after eight positive COVID-19 cases with the Titans. pic.twitter.com/Fsj8yr0Xz9— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020 After multiple positive COVID tests in their organization , the Titans are halting in-person work today and made this announcement: pic.twitter.com/2LDjIBgyor— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020 The #Titans had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020