Vikings, Titans suspend activities after three players test positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings long snapper Austin Cutting (58), left, talks to Tennessee Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley (48) before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

After the Tennessee Titans had eight tests come back positive for COVID-19, the team — and the Vikings, who they played Sunday — suspended activities on Tuesday.

Three Titans tested positive and the other five were Tennessee personnel.

