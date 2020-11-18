Nick Foles escapes major injury as the Bears continue to evaluate the QB position, offense

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky #10 chat during warmup prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Just like anyone who was watching on television, Matt Nagy thought the worst when his starting quarterback was being attended to by athletic trainers on Monday night.

They’d have to use a cart to take Nick Foles off the field after suffering what appeared to be a leg or hip injury as he was thrown to the ground on a sack late in the Vikings’ 19-13 victory at Soldier Field. It looked at least like any injury that would keep him out a few weeks – if not longer.

“When I was on the field I thought it was going to be a lot more significant and you just never know,” said Nagy, but the news got better as the night and morning went along.

Foles’ injury isn’t as serious as initially thought, with Nagy saying that the issue with the hip/glute injury likely won’t the quarterback on Injured Reserve. The head coach wouldn’t rule out Foles to play when the Bears take the field Sunday, November 29th in Green Bay against Packers.

Yet a familiar question from early in the season pops up now that it appears the current starting quarterback has a shot to be ready to go after the bye. With the offense struggling mightily under Foles – with just 149 totals yards on Monday night – would Nagy consider going back to Mitchell Trubisky?

It’s a bit of a complicated inquiry at the moment since Trubisky’s shoulder took him out of the backup role the last two weeks for the Bears. Nagy wouldn’t rule out a change, but the health of the quarterbacks is paramount at the moment.

“They’re both a little banged up, so that’s the No. 1 thing that we have to look at. and then what we’ll do, in complete honesty, is we’ll take this bye week here, again, and we will self scout ourselves and we will see the where’s and the why’s, and whatever we will need to do, we will do on a lot of different areas,” said Nagy.

Trubisky has seen the field for one play since he was benched in the third quarter of the Week 3 game in Atlanta. He’s appeared in just one play and that was the designed run he was injured on in the first half of the Week 8 game against the Saints at Soldier Field.

Foles’ second half rally in that win over the Falcons remains far and away his best performance, with the team still lacking consistency and even basic production on offense. Right now the Bears are currently 31st in the league in points (19.1) and yards (300.9) per game, which is only ahead of the winless Jets at the moment.

