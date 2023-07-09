After consulting with International Motor Contest Association officials, it has been decided the IMCA Modified feature from Friday night is complete since the race was called at half way.

Matt Werner was leading at lap 10 when the rains came and is the winner. It is his third Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified victory of the season. Werner started sixth and took the lead from Jason Pershy on lap seven. Pershy held on to take second followed by Tony VonDresky. Jake Morris was scored in fourth and Jarrett Brown fifth.

Since the Modified feature is complete, the make-up feature for the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stocks will be run Friday, July 14. The Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model make-up feature date has not been determined yet.

Other feature winners on Friday night were Kevin Goben in Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods, Justin Kay in Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Cars, and Shawn McDermott in the QCjeeps.com Sport Compacts.

On Tuesday, July 11, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to Davenport Speedway. The top late model racers in the country will be on hand to compete. The “New Deal” Hudson O’Neal was the winner of last year’s Lucas Oil race at Davenport Speedway.

Updated Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 7, 2023 –

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Fred Remley; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Jeff Classen; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Dave Hammond;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Jesse Bodin; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Broderick Prescott; 5. Colton Leal;

Heat #3: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. CJ Horn; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Brandon Loos;

Feature: Make-up date to be determined

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Matt Stein; 2. Jordan Hicks; 3. Jarrett Brown; 4. Troy Cordes; 5. Josh Geigle;

Heat #2: 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Rob Dominacki; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Travis Denning;

Heat #3: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Jake Morris; 4. Kyle Montgomery; 5. Dustin Kroening;

Feature: (Ended by rain after 10 laps) 1. Matt Werner; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Tony VonDresky; 4. Jake Morris; 5. Jarrett Brown; 6. Chris Zogg; 7. Charlie Mohr; 8. Jordan Hicks; 9. Jacob Snyder; 10. Matt Stein; 11. Kyle Montgomery; 12. Travis Denning; 13. Dustin Kroening; 14. Josh Geigle; 15. Rob Dominacki; 16. Jake Whittington; 17. Dustin Smith; 18. Troy Cordes; 19. Austin Blume; 20. Brandon Jewell; (3-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Todd Dykema; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Cody Clausen; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Ryan Reed;

Heat #2: 1. Levi Heath; 2. Kevin Rasdon; 3. Rayce Mullen; 4. Dave Engelkens; 5. Rance Powell;

Heat #3: 1. Kasey Williams; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Justin Becker; 5. Trey Jacobs;

Feature: 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Kasey Williams; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. Levi Heath; 6. Justin Veloz; 7. Ryan Reed; 8. Kevin Rasdon; 9. Trey Grimm; 10. David Engelkens; 11. TJ Patz; 12. Justin Schroeder; 13. Trey Jacobs; 14. Rance Powell; 15. Bryan Ritter; 16. Tony Kraklio; 17. Tyler Carroll; 18. Don Hatfield; 19. Cody Weih; 20. Cody Clasen; 21. Rayce Mullen; 22. Justin Becker; 23. Cole Stichter; (1-DNS)

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Landen Chrestensen; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Cary Brown; 5. Tony VonDresky;

Feature: Make-up date – July 14th

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Gage Neal; 2. David Brandies; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Keegan Wells; 5. Matt Ryan;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. David Brandies; 3. Gage Neal; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Dakota Simonsen; 6. Keegan Wells; 7. Joe Bonney; 8. Chase Zaruba;

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Dustin Forbes; 3. Roy Schmidt; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Jack Fitzgibbon;

Feature: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Roy Schmidt; 3. Hunter Pieper; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Jack Fitzgibbon; 6. Dustin Forbes;