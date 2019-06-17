Packers Report: Zook Out as Packers Special Teams Coordinator New Packers head coach introduced Playoff Picture: So You’re Saying There’s a Chance? Green Bay defense preparing for multiple Cowboys weapons Packers Players release National Anthem statement More NFL Green Bay Report: Zook Out as Packers Special Teams Coordinator New Packers head coach introduced Playoff Picture: So You’re Saying There’s a Chance? Green Bay defense preparing for multiple Cowboys weapons Packers Players release National Anthem statement Packers release Gunter, reinstate Allison Packers Women’s Association hosts food drive for Paul’s Pantry More NFL Green Bay