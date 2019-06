Four parents, who have supported generations of participants, were inducted into the Heartland Hall of Fame Saturday, June 22.

Ray and Theresa Alonzo, and Rudy and Peggy Rexroth were inducted into the hall of fame as the first members of the “Parents Wing.”

The Heartland Organization was founded in 1988 by Dennis Sherer and John Alonzo. Since then the Heartland Shootout has grown exponentially into an all-day tournament featuring dozens of teams.