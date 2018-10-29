Sports

Part one: Hawkeyes voice Gary Dolphin on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 12:43 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 12:43 AM CDT

Gary Dolphin has been the voice of the Hawkeyes for decades and if you're an Iowa fan you definitely know the name. 

Well, recently Jay Kidwell got to speak with the broadcasting legend at the Davenport Grid Club. 

This is the first part of that interview.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected