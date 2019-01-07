Sports

Part one: Quad City Storm on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

The Storm front office discusses the team's inaugural season

By:

Posted: Jan 06, 2019 10:57 PM CST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 10:57 PM CST

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Team President Gwen Tombergs and Broadcast & Communications Manager Brian Rothenberger talk about the team's community outreach as well as its progress throughout the inaugural season. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected