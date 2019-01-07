Part one: Quad City Storm on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Storm front office discusses the team's inaugural season
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Team President Gwen Tombergs and Broadcast & Communications Manager Brian Rothenberger talk about the team's community outreach as well as its progress throughout the inaugural season.
