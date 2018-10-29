Part two: Hawkeyes voice Gary Dolphin on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
This is the second part of Jay Kidwell's interview with Hawkeyes broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
When we left off the two were discussing the Iowa football team, and now we'll begin with talk about the Hawkeye basketball team -- in particular Bettendorf native Nicholas Baer.
