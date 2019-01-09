Photos: Chasson Randle through the years Sports by: Staff Posted: Jan 9, 2019 / 10:27 PM CST / Updated: Jan 9, 2019 / 10:27 PM CST WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 28: Chasson Randle #9 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena on December 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of […] The Washington Wizards’ contract with Chasson Randle, who led the Rock Island Rocks to the first Quad Cities championship in the IHSA March Madness state basketball tournament in 2011, became guaranteed on Monday, January 8, 2019.