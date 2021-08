DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion. The Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

The game took place more than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a hit. It was the first time one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history got the opportunity to host real big-league ball.