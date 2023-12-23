Legendary Davenport Central baseball coach, Bill Freese, passing away at age 96.



Freese, coached the Blue Devils for 25 years from 1960-1985..



518 wins, four state titles, two-time national coach of the year and a member of the Iowa baseball hall of fame..



Central named their baseball field after Freese last June.



Coach Colin Gisel and friend, Tom Souhrada on the legacy Freese leaves behind..

The kids he coached all loved and respected him. When they named the diamond after him this summer. All kinds of former players came out,” Souhrada said, “They were there for him and even the umpires who worked his games came. Not often do you find umpires who love coaches after all those years. He was so well respected in everything he did.”

“The way he connected with his players. Anytime I talk to players from that era.” Gisel said. “They talk about the respect they had for coach Freese. How he taught them to play the game the right way. Hopefully that is something we can keep with us and continue to honor his legacy at Central high school.”