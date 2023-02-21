Pleasant Valley girls basketball is heading back to the state tournament after a regional final win over Dubuque Senior, 52-17.
The Vice sisters Halle and Quin combined for 17 of the first 22 points.
The Spartans stay unbeaten at 22-0.
by: Nick Couzin
