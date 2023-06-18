At this time in exactly one month, the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic will be in it’s final round at TPC Deere Run.



It’s become a life changing tournament for pros on tour. Both to keep their cards and qualify for the Open Championship.



Last year was no different with J.T. Poston..

Poston comes back as the defending champion with the JDC as his first ever win on Tour.

He was the first wire to wire winner in 30 years, claiming the title by three strokes at 21 under par..



This year, a wide range of names join him in the field including the 16th ranked golfer in the world rankings, Cam Young, whose finished in the top 10 of the last 3 majors, two-time major champion and Iowa’s own Zach Johnson along with other major champions like Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson and Jimmy walker.



Poston enjoys watching his victory on replay in order to get that confidence going again..

“I have watched it back since last year. That’s something my agent has told me to do a few times if I have bad stretch. Go watch the John Deere,” Poston said. “You’re not that far off, if you’re playing well, that can bring back some good memories. It definitely can bring back the feels so I’ve definitely watched the whole tournament. Watching it now does bring back those great memories. I still remember that feeling coming down the stretch finally realizing I had won it after hitting the green on 18. I always wanted that feeling of walking up 18 knowing you had won. Just being able to take it in and that was pretty cool. I am encouraged on where my game is at. A little bit better than where I was last year at this point. Hopefully I can get on a similar run like I did last year. It’s one of those were golf is a funny game. I feel like I’m there but the results just haven’t been there in the last month or so. I’ve played out here long enough to know that it comes in waves regardless how you’re playing. I feel like I’m getting real close to playing really good golf and contending again so hopefully maybe the John Deere will be that week again. “

The tournament runs from July 5th to the 9th in Silvis.